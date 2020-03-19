Spokesman Eric Jover thanked the EU authorities who, when considering closing the borders, took into account the special circumstances of Andorra, with its high reliance on neighbouring territories in terms of mobility of people and goods. He also praised the work of our co-princes in this regard and said the Government values, positively, the reduction in mobility provided by the EU, which will help to shield Andorra from the chain of infections.

· He also said we are a small country, with its particularities, its strengths and weaknesses. Consequently, some actions taken by other countries cannot be adopted here.

· He said the Andorran executive was able to make decisions a week earlier than neighbouring countries because “We could see what was happening there, not because we were better.”

· Today the Government approved a decree suspending all public tenders in the construction sector due to the C19 outbreak.

· The spokesperson reminded us that the Government is finalising plans for an economic fund for companies. Those companies that lay off employees will be unable to benefit from this scheme.