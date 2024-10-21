The Segura (Latin: flumen Tader) is a river in the southeast of Spain. Since ancient times it has been mentioned by sources such as Rufus Avienus in his Ora maritima 459-460, when he located Phoenician settlements in its surroundings.

It is born in the Sierra de Segura 5 km from Pontón Bajo, in a small village called Fuente Segura, in the municipality of Santiago-Pontones (Jaén, Andalusia). It runs through the provinces of Jaén, Albacete (Aragon), the Region of Murcia and Alicante (Valencian community). It flows into the Mediterranean, in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante), after a journey of 325 km and a hydrographic basin of 14,936 km². The surface area covered by its hydrographic confederation is 18,870 km², including the gullies on the southern coast of Alicante and the Region of Murcia.​

It is one of the rivers with the greatest hydrological use, also known for its irregularity, which causes large floods alternating with long periods of drought, and in recent decades sadly famous for the serious problems of contamination of its waters, especially in the lower course, although recently a considerable improvement has been seen​ after important investments in purification and recovery.

The Segura River runs through the provinces of Jaén, Albacete, Murcia, Orihuela, Rojales, and Alicante, and flows into the Mediterranean Sea near Guardamar del Segura in the province of Alicante. Some of its tributaries are the Mundo (which starts near Riópar), the Alhárabe (which starts in Moratalla), the Mula, and the Guadalentín.

