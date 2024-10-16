Plaza de la Provincia is a public space in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the Sol neighborhood, in the Centro district.

It is known by this name since the construction on its edge of the Palace of Santa Cruz, prison of the Court and seat of the Provincial Notaries. On the opposite side of the palace was the very old parish of Santa Cruz, which disappeared in 1869, and which separated this small square from that of La Leña, today Plaza de Santa Cruz.

The location of this square corresponds to the old Arrabal de Santa Cruz, in the Lagunas de Luján where the Plaza Mayor of the town ended up being settled. From this square starts the Atocha street, one of the most traditional in Madrid.

In the center of the square there is a fountain called the Orpheus fountain, which was built in the first third of the 17th century and dismantled in the 19th century. Currently a reproduction made at the end of the 20th century is exhibited.

