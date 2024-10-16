The Plaza de Santa Cruz is a space located in the center of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain. It is a point of intersection of the streets Esparteros, San Cristóbal, Zaragoza, the Plaza de la Provincia (end of the street of Atocha and beginning of the Plaza Mayor by one of its skewed arches) and the street of the Bolsa.

The square was traditionally a space for selling clay figurines in a Christmas market of nativity scenes, tambourines and zambombas.

History

The square existed during the reign of Philip II of Spain as a glass market space. In 1621 the square was widened at the cost of demolishing some houses of the neighbors to the Plaza Mayor. The name of the square is inherited from the old parish of the Santa Cruz whose floor reached part of the square and the current street of the Bolsa. The monastery of San Tomás was located in the square. At the beginning of the 19th century, the square appeared as a street market for Pasiego sellers of fabrics (especially smuggled muslins), they were called “prenderos”.

The Palacio de Santa Cruz (now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation) was formerly the Court Prison. During the 18th century it was called the Ministry of Overseas. At the end of the century, when Spain lost its colonies in Cuba and the Philippines, the building was no longer used as an embassy. During the mid-20th century, the square was an important communications hub for the Madrid Buses EMT network.

