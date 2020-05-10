Iberian region will restore the tourism sector at the expense of local tourists

According to the report of the Lerida Tourism Committee (Catalonia, Spain), the situation that has arisen because of the COVID-19 crisis can help the Iberian region to restore the tourism sector quickly. The region’s main advantage is its huge, uninhabited territory, which provides ideal places for walking.

The Pyrenees are also close to major cities such as Barcelona.

“Tourism destinations related to nature and rural tourism are becoming the main trend today, as they are perceived as the most beneficial for health and strengthening immunity,” the document says.

