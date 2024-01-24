Due to difficult off-piste conditions in the Pyrenees, the Freeride World Tour team has decided to cancel the competition in the Pyrenees and to move to the Alps.

After careful assessment of the situation, a decision was made by the FWT team to organize the first stop of the season in Verbier, Switzerland in order to kick off the season and take advantage of the good snow conditions in the Alps.

FWT organizers are confident in the weather models in the Alps, and current conditions provide an excellent chance of running an event on the weekend, with abundant recent snowfall – including a fresh storm early this week – and bluebird skies forecast for the end of the week. The FWT team is working with local guides to assess the situation in Verbier and is aiming to hold the competition on the Bec des Rosses with the start gate slightly lower than the summit.