The Cap de Govern of Andorra, Xavier Espot Zamora, announced that, for the first time since the health crisis began, the number of active cases in Andorra has dropped compared to the previous day.

The minister of Health of Andorra, Martínez Benazet, also announced that a patient will be relocated from La Seu d’Urgell to receive mechanical ventilation here. “As neighbours, we can help each other. This collaboration strengthens the degree of cooperation with neighbouring countries, especially with the current health emergency”, he said.

The Minister reiterated the criteria of prudence when deciding on reopening activities and the need to avoid another outbreak.

He talked about the low chance that the virus will re-infect someone who has already had the disease. According to him, “it goes against all the rules of virology. If a person has had the disease and has therefore developed antibodies, the risk of a second infection is practically zero. That is why the tests that are planned for the whole population will be very useful.”

Martínez Benazet also said that, despite the weekend being a public holiday, the number of tests performed and results received will stay at 100 a day.

Regarding the epidemiological data, the pressure on the health care system has been reduced, “We are in the process of reducing the epidemic in the country.” But he warns that We cannot fall into false optimism.” and decisions cannot be marked by euphoria. He also reiterated that the decrease was due to “Measures of social confinement and distancing .”

The Minister also reminded us that, despite the weekend and good weather, confinement must be maintained. “We are working towards the time when people can go out regularly on the streets, but for the moment we have to have patience and stay isolated at home.” The police have further strengthened their presence and had had to intervene in a 20-person party in a garage and a caravan grouping in one of the high parishes.