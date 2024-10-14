Calle de San Cristóbal is a street located near the Plaza Mayor, between Plaza de Santa Cruz and Calle de Postas, in the heart of Madrid (Community of Madrid, Spain).

It takes its name from the fact that in one of the farmhouses that were outside the gate of Guadalajara (Castile-La Mancha) there was a small chapel with an image of that saint, a man of enormous stature and colossal strength, who was dedicated to passing travelers through a torrent. The gigantic image of him, carrying a pine tree as a staff, is frequently represented, occupying the entire canvas of a wall in some of our old cathedrals.

Christopher of Lycia, known as Saint Christopher the Martyr, considered one of the Wasteland Fathers, is a Christian saint, about whose origin the different Christian traditions disagree.

How to get to?

By Madrid Buses: line M3 (bus stop: Plaza Mayor (1887)) / line 50 (bus stop: Plaza Mayor (5148))

By Madrid Metro: lines 1, 2 and 3 (station: Sol)

By Cercanías Madrid: lines C3, C4, C4a and C4b (station: Sol)

Coordinates: 40°24’57.0″N 3°42’20.5″W

