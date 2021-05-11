Government of Andorra presented the psychological care programme, aimed at reducing the negative effects on the mental health of part of the population caused, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19.

It is estimated that 40% of the population has had “negative thoughts” caused by the pandemic. 225,000 euros will be allocated to accommodate between 800 and 1,000 users.

The sessions will cost 36 euros: the Government will assume 65% directly and the remaining 35% (12.60 euros per session) will be borne by the user.

The programme includes eight sessions per users – People over the age of 6 who have either suffered from the disease, or a grieving process related to it, or have been severely affected by the measures that have resulted from it. The normal way to access the programme is through the referring doctor (GP) or a psychiatrist, who, once the condition has been verified, will refer them to a psychologist.

It will also be possible to access the programme through school psycho-educators without having to go through the referring doctor.

It was mentioned that there are more students, especially teenagers, who are now using the service of psycho-pedagogues; students who had never been there before.

It is hoped to start operating next week.