Andorra is an increasingly poor country and is on its way to becoming an unattractive place to live

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy, News, Society   /   ,

The prices of raw materials and commodities are expected to continue to rise. This was stated by the Association of Consumers and Users of Andorra. According to them, the Andorran government does not intend to take measures to mitigate the consequences of the rise. So, soon the Principality may become an unattractive place to live.

The March consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.8%. This is the highest figure in the Principality since 2008.

Luis Ferreira, President of the Association of Consumers and Users of Andorra, proposed to the executive authorities such measures as the temporary abolition of the environmental tax or part of taxes on hydrocarbons in order to reduce price increases. But he assumes that the country is losing its appeal, according to Andorradifusio (TV channel of Andorra).

Diesel and gasoline prices in France are on the rise again

Inflation skyrockets in Spain to 9.8% in March due to soaring energy costs, highest level since 1985

Day of protests in Spain: truckers and taxis rally against soaring fuel prices

Fuel prices in Andorra continue to rise

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s yacht Solaris leaves Barcelona port

Mediterranean diet associated with a lower risk of mortality in older adults

Read more: All Andorra news ...