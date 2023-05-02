All about avocados

Avocado is a fruit that can help restore health. Regular consumption of avocados can play an important role in the treatment of many diseases. This is what my blog is about today.

Best ways to eat avocados:

Daily avocado consumption is a great way to add vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and dietary fiber to your daily diet. Here are some ways to use avocado:

Just eat it. Make your own avocado smoothie. Make an avocado paste and spread it on bread. Enjoy an avocado milkshake Try cold avocado soup. Make your sandwich healthy by adding a little avocado. Prepare an avocado salad. Eat it raw, seasoning it with crushed pepper and lemon juice. Replace mayonnaise with avocado oil. Replace the mashed potatoes with avocado puree and add some spices to it.

Note: always remember, do not heat or cook avocados. This can lead to the loss of antioxidants and other important nutrients that are sensitive to heat.

Color and appearance:

Avocados are “super foods” that contain many nutrients and provide many health benefits. The fruit is usually oval or pear-shaped. Avocado flesh is yellow in the middle and green near the skin. The peel is dark green. Avocados that are very dark, bordering on a brownish or black tint, are usually overripe. Therefore, when buying an avocado, special attention should be paid to its color. In addition to this, smaller avocados are more wholesome and better than large and bright green fruits.

Taste:

Avocado has a dark green color with a smooth, pleasant and creamy texture. This natural creamy texture of avocado is due to the presence of fat. The pulp in ripe avocados is very similar to cream cheese. Thus, many dishes can be cooked by replacing cream cheese with avocados. When you eat something oily and creamy, you tend to feel less hungry than usual. In turn, an avocado has an oily and delicate flavor that means it is very filling.

The history and origin of the avocado:

Avocados are classed as tropical fruits because they are grown mainly in tropical areas, especially in hot, humid tropics and semi-tropics.

Avocado derives its name from the Aztec word ahuacatl, which means egg (due to the shape of the fruit).

Avocado, also known as Persea Americana, is a member of the laurel family. Remains of seeds found in ancient settlements suggest that avocado was eaten as early as 8000-7000. BC.

For several thousand years, avocados were only grown in America. But in the 1970s, the avocado industry became huge. Today, the world production of avocados is more than 3.5 million tons.

Eat right!