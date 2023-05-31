Pickled green tomatoes stuffed with garlic and herbs (step-by-step with photos)

It’s impossible to imagine autumn without an abundance of brown and greenish tomatoes in the markets. As the colors of summer fade away, the richness of the vegetable palette reduces to naught… So, if the red tomatoes are gone, let’s prepare green tomatoes!

As green tomatoes have their own unique, unforgettable taste and elastic structure, it means they are perfect to add a “crunch” with boiled potatoes instead of pickled cucumbers. Pickled green tomatoes with garlic are perfect for meat-kebabs or baked ham, and as a separate vegetable garnish with a pronounced and bright taste. Green sauerkraut tomatoes instantly evoke an appetite and are perfectly stored for a long time!

Ingredients:

– 1kg green/brown tomatoes

– 4 – 6 cloves of garlic

– 1 tbsp of red pepper flakes

– 1 bunch of green herbs (cilantro/dill/parsley)

– 60g salt

– 30g sugar

– 1 litre of water for the brine

Preparation time: 30 minutes plus 3-4 days for the fermentation process

Servings: 5-8

Preparation method:

1. Wash the green tomatoes with boiling water. With a sharp knife make a 1cm cross incision on the opposite side to the stem. Alternatively, cut the top of the tomatoes and gently pick the flesh in the middle to form a place for the filling of greens and garlic.

2. Prepare the stuffing – put garlic, herbs, red hot pepper flakes in the chopper or you can take the usual small pod of fresh chili pepper. Remove the seeds from it and then the sharpness will not be so pronounced, but if you want to keep it spicy, leave the seeds in.

3. Grind the ingredients to obtain the average pieces of the entire mass.

4. Push the garlic mixture into the tomatoes.

5. To make the brine, put salt and sugar into hot water. If you harvest large amounts of sauerkraut green tomatoes, for example, in barrels or buckets, remember the proportion for them: for 10 litres of water, take a 0.5-litre jar of large non-iodized salt and 0.5-1 Cup (250 g) of sugar. Cool the brine to a warm temperature.

6. Fill the chosen container with warm pickle stuffed green tomatoes. They need to be put in a suitable dish for fermentation – plastic, glass or enamel will work best.

7. As the tomatoes begin to bob to the surface, it is better to keep pressing them down so that they are always under the brine.

8. After a couple of days, the brine will begin to turn cloudy. Lactic acid will begin to form, which will start the fermentation process. Leave the tomatoes for another 1-2 days, taste them, and if as required, remove the oppression and move it into the cold. In the cold, the stuffed green tomatoes can be stored for a very long time.

Our pickled green tomatoes with garlic and herbs are ready!

Bon appetit!