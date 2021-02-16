In the face of the continuous increase in social instability the Red Cross Andorra makes a new collection of food and basic necessities for this February

The Red Cross Andorra is preparing a new collection of food and basic necessities for this February. In November 2020, 18 tons of basic products were obtained, but in the face of the continuous increase in social instability, these are again becoming scarce, despite the contribution of companies, individuals and the Red Cross’s own resources.

For months, Caritas and the Red Cross have been multiplying their efforts to address the unstoppable increase in the number of people suffering from employment instability as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Every week between 10 and 20 clients are added to the list of those who have to resort to the Red Cross charity shop to survive. As of Tuesday, there were 551 people who collected food weekly and, once a month, hygiene and cleaning products.

The figure is worrying, 10% more than just a week ago. According to the director of the Red Cross, Jordi Fernández, people who just a few months ago earned enough to live with dignity and without aid, now need help and, in many cases, despite having a job; a consequence of precarious wages and cuts in incentives and overtime.

All this is a clear symptom, according to the Red Cross, “that the situation in the country is deteriorating”, as “the economic crisis has a deep impact on society “, says Fernández. “Some still have some income but it’s not enough to tide them over to the end of the month, while others can’t buy even the most basic foods.”