The Pal-Arinsal Climb race – 2023 took place in Andorra on June 10/11

Raoul Ferré Matas (Silver Car CS) achieved the absolute victory in Pal Arinsal Andorra Race – 2023.

The race took place on the CS-520 track (Pal Arinsal Grandvalira resorts), between 0.240 and 4.340 km with an average slope of 8.6% and a length of 4.100 km.

Organized by ACA Andorra

Photos: Valery Mostakov