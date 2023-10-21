The Embarrats Fair (20/10/2023 – 22/10/2023) transports us to the emergence of the textile industry at the beginning of the 20th century, a key stage in the evolution of the municipality that represented an unprecedented qualitative leap for the people of Sant Joan and left its mark on the urban physiognomy still visible today.

Sant Joan de Vilatorrada is a municipality in the comarca of the Bages in Catalonia, Spain. It is about 50 kilometres away from Barcelona.

The town of Sant Joan de Vilatorrada is located at 3 km from Manresa, the capital of the Bages comarca (county).

Photos: Andrew Sevres