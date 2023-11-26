Majesty was born in the High Tatra Mountains in southern Poland in 2007 Where backcountry skiing, freeride and freeskiing are some of the elements of the air we breathe.

Touring

Supercout

Supercout Carbon

Superwolf

Superwolf Carbon

Superpatrol

Superpatrol Carbon

We are an independent ski company driven by skiers who push innovation and artist inspired product design. We handcraft skis and design accessories for serious ski adventurers and winter sports buffs.

Freeride/Freeride Touring

Havoc 100

Havoc 100 Carbon

Havoc

Havoc Carbon

Vadera

Vadera Carbon

We stand for outstanding craftsmanship, high quality engineering, innovative construction and original artwork.

Freeski

Dirty Bear Pro

Vandal

Dirty Bear XL

We put a great deal of emphasis on remaining independent, well-built and distinctly different.

All Mountain

Adventure GT W

We create exceptional skis for exceptional people.



Adventure W 2

Discover and test them at Dark Side. We are located at Carrer Prat de la Creu 91

Telephone and WhatsApp: 826298