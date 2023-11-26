Majesty was born in the High Tatra Mountains in southern Poland in 2007 Where backcountry skiing, freeride and freeskiing are some of the elements of the air we breathe.
Touring
Supercout Carbon
Superwolf
Superpatrol
Superpatrol Carbon
We are an independent ski company driven by skiers who push innovation and artist inspired product design. We handcraft skis and design accessories for serious ski adventurers and winter sports buffs.
Freeride/Freeride Touring
Havoc 100
Havoc 100 Carbon
Havoc
Havoc Carbon
Vadera
Vadera Carbon
We stand for outstanding craftsmanship, high quality engineering, innovative construction and original artwork.
Freeski
Dirty Bear Pro
Vandal
Dirty Bear XL
We put a great deal of emphasis on remaining independent, well-built and distinctly different.
All Mountain
Adventure GT W
We create exceptional skis for exceptional people.
Adventure W 2
Discover and test them at Dark Side. We are located at Carrer Prat de la Creu 91
Telephone and WhatsApp: 826298