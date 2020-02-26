The master plan of the aerodrome of Cerdanya approved

The Urban Planning Commission of Catalonia has approved the Master Plan for the Cerdanya aerodrome in the municipality of Das.

The approved document reduces the category of the object from 2B to 1B, which allows servicing only private and sports aircraft, up to 24 meters in size and with a wingspan of up to 15 meters.

The aerodrome plan has been under debate since April 2015. After discussing it with members of the public, it was substantially changed. In particular, the area of ​​the airfield and the adjacent infrastructure were reduced from the planned 43.6 ha to 25 ha.

An acoustic impact study was also conducted. According to the results of the study, almost zero energy requirements for new buildings were established. In addition, it was decided to include electric vehicle charging points in the infrastructure.

Finally, the plan noted that the exterior lighting of the complex should avoid light pollution of the night sky.

The airfield will be located an hour away from Andorra.