Spokesman, Eric Jover, advised that the Government is working on laws to activate a State of Alert and a State of Emergency in accordance with Article 42 of the Constitution. This would allow them to requisition material, introduce food rationing and to limit traffic circulation.

The Government is pleased with the decline in traffic:

Internal traffic is down 78%

Traffic at the southern border down 93%

Traffic at the northern border down 90%

Eric Jover encouraged all citizens to continue this downward trend. In order to contain the contagion, we must avoid driving if it is not urgent and essential. Stay at Home.

The Government is providing a form for seasonal workers to fill in to help the government know their different problems and to support them. The form will be available today on the Government’s website https://t.co/cD2RJASSmZ so that those interested can download it, fill in their details and send it to the email [email protected] or the specially created address [email protected]

The Government is working with the private sector to guarantee workers’ salaries and thus their ability to pay for their rent and food.

Eric Jover said, “We want to provide companies with all the necessary elements to ensure that they maintain their employees and their salaries. If we do this, we will not need to activate measures for rents.”

The restrictions on sales of alcohol and tobacco have been lifted.

The omnibus law to help the private sector will be ready in a couple of days.

The Andorran and Spanish governments are working together to get merchandise across the border and into Andorra.