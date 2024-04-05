The CVC will invest in each startup with the potential to revolutionize the industry on a global scale through their solutions, with a special focus on the United States and Europe. The goal of this first three-year phase is to build a solid portfolio of startups through investing in innovative companies.

The CVC will target startup initiatives that enhance efficiency, connectivity, sustainability and safety in the swimming pool and wellness business, leveraging IoT, computer vision and robotic solutions. It is looking for startups that add value to the pool and wellness sector with innovative business models, fostering direct customer interaction through sales, subscriptions and other channels. The CVC has already invested in Coral Smart Pool, a technology company aiming to transform the pool experience through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an initial focus on pool safety.

The fund is focused on four different segments — Commercial, Residential, Wellness and Mass Market—and has an investment thesis that covers eight strategic guidelines, from connected pools, resource optimization, digital platforms, innovative materials, security systems, personalized experiences, robotics and innovative consumable products.

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM), is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It is currently included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Within its activity, it stands out for the extensive offer of innovative products and services, as well as connected solutions. The company operates in over 45 countries, employs 6,000 people and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.