Top 10 Richest Countries in the World (by GDP per Capita)

Monaco $242,611

Liechtenstein $194,816

Luxembourg $123,234

Bermuda $118,026

Norway $105,073

Ireland $104,611

Switzerland $92,463

Cayman Islands $89,878

Qatar $86,626

Singapore $77,121

Top 10 Richest Countries in the World (by GNI per Capita)

Bermuda $116,540

Switzerland $90,360

Norway $84,090

Luxembourg $81,110

Ireland $74,520

United States $70,430

Denmark $68,110

Iceland $64,410

Singapore $64,010

Cayman Islands $63,370

Sources: World bank