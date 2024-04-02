Top 10 Richest Countries in the World (by GDP per Capita)
Monaco $242,611
Liechtenstein $194,816
Luxembourg $123,234
Bermuda $118,026
Norway $105,073
Ireland $104,611
Switzerland $92,463
Cayman Islands $89,878
Qatar $86,626
Singapore $77,121
Top 10 Richest Countries in the World (by GNI per Capita)
Bermuda $116,540
Switzerland $90,360
Norway $84,090
Luxembourg $81,110
Ireland $74,520
United States $70,430
Denmark $68,110
Iceland $64,410
Singapore $64,010
Cayman Islands $63,370
Sources: World bank