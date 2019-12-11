The conference “Financial markets: expectations for 2020” takes place in Andorra

Thursday, 19th December at 18.30h in the Crèdit Center building, 3rd floor, Av. Meritxell, 80, Andorra la Vella.

Confirmation of attendance on 88 88 88 before Wednesday, 18th.

Financial markets: expectations for 2020. Crèdit Andorrà is pleased to invite you to the conference ‘Financial Markets: expectations for 2020’, led (in Catalan) by David Macià Pérez, CFA, Investment Director of Crèdit Andorrà Asset Management. During the conference, the current situation will be analysed and the expectations of the financial markets for next year will be exposed. Crèdit Andorrà Asset Management is the manager of the Crèdit Andorrà Group, with more than 25 years of experience.

The group offers advice and manages more than 3,400 million euros between mutual funds, discretionary management portfolios and consultancy contracts.