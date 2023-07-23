The 2023 Tour de France was the 110th edition ended with the final stage at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on 23 July.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo–Visma) won the general classification for the second year in a row. Two-time champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished in second place, with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) finishing third.

For the first time since 2018, the four distinctive jerseys of the Tour de France went to four different riders. Every stage of the 2023 edition shaped the battles that put Jonas Vingegaard in yellow, Tadej Pogačar in white —for the very last time—, Jasper Philipsen in green and Giulio Ciccone in the polka dots. Belgium trounced the other nations in the fight for most stage wins and might have even picked up more if Victor Campenaerts, the most combative rider of the race, had cracked the winning code.

Jumbo–Visma won the team classification for the first time in its 40th Tour start under various avatars.