TER accident in Saint-Jean-de-Luz: a group of migrants was resting on the rails

On Tuesday early morning, a group of migrants, most likely of Algerian nationality, were hit by TER. Three people died. The surviving witness, an Algerian, was very seriously injured. He was unable to identify the three victims.

The tragedy took place on October 12, 2021 near the Saint-Jean-de-Luz train station.

The migrants took refuge on the rails to avoid possible checks, Bayonne prosecutor Jérôme Bourier said Wednesday night, citing testimony from the witness.

Spain is one of the main gateways to Europe for migrants, and the Basque Country is one of the important border crossing points.