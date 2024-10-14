Retiro is a 3d district belonging to the city of the city of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, administratively organized into the neighborhoods of Pacífico (31), Adelfas (32), Estrella (33), Ibiza (34), Jerónimos (35) and Niño Jesús (36). This district, apart from being central to Madrid, is known nationally for its public park, the Retiro Park, from which it receives its name.

The district is bordered by:

Paseo del Prado : establishes the boundary with the Centro district .

: establishes the boundary with the . Paseo de la Infanta Isabel: establishes the boundary with the Arganzuela district .

. Railway tracks that leave Atocha station: they border with the Arganzuela district.

Avenida de la Paz (M-30): establishes the boundary with the Puente de Vallecas and Moratalaz districts.

(M-30): establishes the boundary with the and districts. Calle de O’Donnell: establishes the boundary with the Salamanca district .

. Calle de Alcalá: boundary with the Salamanca district.

Transport

Cercanías Madrid

At one end is Atocha Station, with commuter train services (lines C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-7, C-8 and C-10), medium distance and long distance.

Madrid Metro

Line 1: serves the Pacífico and Adelfas neighbourhoods with the Estación del Arte, Atocha, Menéndez Pelayo, Pacífico and Puente de Vallecas stations.

Line 2: serves the Jerónimos neighbourhood with the Banco de España and Retiro stations.

Line 6: serves the Ibiza, Niño Jesús, Estrella, Pacífico and Adelfas neighbourhoods with the O’Donnell, Sainz de Baranda, Conde de Casal and Pacífico stations.

Line 9: serves the Estrella, Niño Jesús and Ibiza neighbourhoods with the Estrella, Sainz de Baranda and Ibiza stations.

