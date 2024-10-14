Retiro district (Madrid)

Retiro is a 3d district belonging to the city of the city of MadridCommunity of MadridSpain, administratively organized into the neighborhoods of Pacífico (31), Adelfas (32), Estrella (33), Ibiza (34), Jerónimos (35) and Niño Jesús (36). This district, apart from being central to Madrid, is known nationally for its public park, the Retiro Park, from which it receives its name.

The district is bordered by:

Transport

Cercanías Madrid

At one end is Atocha Station, with commuter train services (lines C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-7, C-8 and C-10), medium distance and long distance.

Madrid Metro

  • Line 1: serves the Pacífico and Adelfas neighbourhoods with the Estación del Arte, Atocha, Menéndez Pelayo, Pacífico and Puente de Vallecas stations.
  • Line 2: serves the Jerónimos neighbourhood with the Banco de España and Retiro stations.
  • Line 6: serves the Ibiza, Niño Jesús, Estrella, Pacífico and Adelfas neighbourhoods with the O’Donnell, Sainz de Baranda, Conde de Casal and Pacífico stations.
  • Line 9: serves the Estrella, Niño Jesús and Ibiza neighbourhoods with the Estrella, Sainz de Baranda and Ibiza stations.

