The Puerta de Moros square is a square in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the Royal palace area, Centro district, and surrounded by the open spaces of the Plaza de la Cebada, de los Carros and del Humilladero, and the streets of Tabernillas, Don Pedro, Carrera de San Francisco and the street of Cava Alta.

The palace-house of the Duke of Infantado faces the square on the side.

History

In the Texeira Plan of 1656 and in that of Antonio Espinosa de los Monteros of 1769 it appears with this same name, 4​ probably originating from the old and disappeared Puerta de Moros of the Christian wall of Madrid, giving way to the road to Toledo, especially to members of the Muslim and Jewish communities settled in the neighboring Morería neighborhood. Other authors venture that the name came from the existence of the Muslim cemetery that was in the neighboring Plaza de la Cebada.

