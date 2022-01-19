Pic du Midi in the French Pyrenees has become a place to practice ice climbing falls

This winter 2021/2022, Pic du Midi has become a place to practice ice climbing falls.

Starting from the observatory terrace, at the top of the north face, the Pic du Midi icefall offers 4 different climbing lines over a length of 25 meters and 45 meters wide. It is accessible to beginners provided by high mountain guide .

It’s obviously not easy to climb up this waterfall. At 2877 meters above sea level, you have to overcome your fear and the cold.

If you are tempted by these new sensations, it will cost you €220, not including the cable car ride.