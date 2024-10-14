Latina is the 10th of the 21 districts that make up the city of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain.

It is administratively divided into the neighborhoods of Los Cármenes (10.1), Puerta del Ángel (10.2), Lucero (10.3), Aluche (10.4), Campamento (10.5), Cuatro Vientos (10.6) and Las Águilas (10.7).

It should not be confused with the neighborhood of La Latina, in the Madrid district of Centro.

The district, situated in a southwestern part of the municipality, borders with the following districts: Carabanchel, Arganzuela, Centro and Moncloa-Aravaca. It includes the old cross-roads of the road of Extremadura, and it has several tributary streams to Manzanares river (Luche, Caño Roto etc.).

Transport

Cercanías Madrid line C-5. Stations: Aluche, Cuatro Vientos, Fanjul, Laguna and Las Águilas.

Madrid Metro: Lines 5 & 10.

Main attractions

Parque de Aluche

Centro Comercial Aluche

Junta Municipal de Distrito

Colegio Público de Educación Especial Fray Pedro Ponce de León.

Polideportivo municipal de Aluche.

Museum of Aeronautics and Astronautics

Madrid: full guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide