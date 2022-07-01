From July 1, 2022, Andorra introduces a tourist tax in the amount of 1 to 3 euros per person

  All Andorra news, News, Tourism

From July 1, 2022, tourists who wish to spend the night in an Andorran tourist establishment must pay a tax depending on the type of accommodation. Thus, the amount is three euros per person per night in a five-star hotel, two euros in a four-star hotel, 1.5 euros in a two- and three-star hotel and 1 euro in other types of tourist establishments, including campsites.

The fee is charged for the first seven days of the stay.

Children under 16 are exempt from tax.

Tourism accounts for 40% of Andorra’s GDP.

Passport control lines at Barcelona and Madrid airports take more than three hours

Tourists from outside EU can now enter Spain with a negative Covid test

“Ask for Angela”: nightclubs in Barcelona to give out lids for glasses to combat drink spiking

The runway of Andorra la Seu airport is too short for landing in hot summer time

EU removes face mask mandate recommendation for air travel

Spain’s transport ministry builds fourth lane on Catalonia’s AP-7 highway

Read more: All Andorra news ...