From July 1, 2022, Andorra introduces a tourist tax in the amount of 1 to 3 euros per person

From July 1, 2022, tourists who wish to spend the night in an Andorran tourist establishment must pay a tax depending on the type of accommodation. Thus, the amount is three euros per person per night in a five-star hotel, two euros in a four-star hotel, 1.5 euros in a two- and three-star hotel and 1 euro in other types of tourist establishments, including campsites.

The fee is charged for the first seven days of the stay.

Children under 16 are exempt from tax.

Tourism accounts for 40% of Andorra’s GDP.