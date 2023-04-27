Curative effects of apples

In the last decade, many studies have found a wealth of positive effects that apples have on human health. Apples are not delicious but they are also a great fruit to eat for your health. Adding apples to your daily diet is a very simple way to combat oxidative stress, inflammation, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. This is what my post about today.

Antibacterial activity

Apples can have a very strong antibacterial impact against gram-positive bacteria, such as staphylococcus, epidermis, subtilis bacilli and gram-negative bacteria, and proteu myrabilis. In addition to the apples themselves, apple tree bark also has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It was found that both the fetus itself and the cortex inhibit the activity of various bacteria and thus, prevent the occurrence of diseases caused by bacteria and microbes. This property of apples and the tree bark may be associated with an abundance of polyphenols and flavonoids.

Diarrhea and dysentery

Apples are effective against diarrhea. Apples reduce stool wateriness and its frequency. Thus, apples can be used as an effective tool in the treatment of diarrhea and dysentery. In addition, apples are also useful in the treatment of hemorrhoids, flatulence and vomiting.

Diseases of the bronchi

Apples have a bronchodilar effect, that is, they reduce resistance to the breathing process and expand the bronchi and bronchioles. This effect helps in easing breathing and reduces the overall stress caused by lack of air.

A recent study showed similar effects when using apple extracts with an anti-asthma drug. The effect caused by the apples is explained by the presence of flavonoids, polyphenols, glycosides, saponins, tannins and alkaloids. Thus, it can be said that apples are just as effective as the medicines used in the treatment of asthma, so people with asthma should eat them.

Liver damage

Carbon tetrachloride is a harmful substance that causes damage to the liver. It produces a lot of free radicals and increases stress due to oxidative stress, which, in turn, causes liver damage.

Studies have shown that apple pulp helps reduce the production of free radicals and reduces overall oxidative stress. This beneficial effect of apples is due to their high antioxidant potential. Antioxidants present in this fruit, remove free radicals and reduce lipid peroxidation (a process in which free radicals cause lipid degradation and, therefore, cause damage).

Apples improve liver function and reduce the level of liver enzymes, which usually increase with liver damage. In addition, apples also showed an increase in antioxidant enzymes and an improvement in the overall condition of the liver cells.

Immune system

It was found that apples stimulate the phagocytic activity of macrophages, that is, they increase the absorption of foreign bodies, harmful substances and dangerous microorganisms in tissues and blood and, thus, they protect the body and control infections. In addition, apples also increase the sensitivity of B and T lymphocytes (lymphocytes that are involved in the immune response).

Apples are also useful for people with impaired immune systems, in particular for cancer, HIV and other diseases. Thus, by consuming apples, you can improve your immune system.

Asthma

A direct link between apple consumption and asthma has been found. Eating apples improves overall lung function. Flavonoids in apples reduce asthma. People who consumed 5 or more apples per week had significantly more pulmonary ventilationthan people who did not consume apples. In addition, the presence of catenins in apples improves the condition in chronic obstructive bronchitis. Thus, apple consumption is associated with improved respiration and a reduced incidence of asthma and other lung diseases.

Weight Loss

Scientific evidence has shown that eating whole apples promotes fat burning and reduces obesity. This is possible due to the presence of certain antioxidants in the apple’s skin. However, if you remove the peel, these effects will not take place.

Another mechanism by which apples contribute to weight loss is the presence of dietary fiber in them. During digestion, the dietary fiber absorbs water and forms a viscous gel in the intestine. The formation of such a viscous gel provides a feeling of fullness and reduces hunger. This will reduce food intake, which, in turn, will reduce calorie intake, and this contributes to weight loss.

Thus, people who want to lose weight can replace sweet snacks with an apple.

Constipation

Apples contain dietary fiber and a variety of nutrients. When apples are consumed, dietary fiber swells in the intestines and becomes viscous. Therefore, people with constipation should consume at least one apple a day.

Hypertension

Studies have shown that in addition to a considerable amount of dietary fiber, apples also contain a lot of potassium (the potassium content in apples can differ depending on the soil and other factors) and flavonoids, such as quercetin and proanthocyanidin.

Also, apples naturally contain little sodium (it is very well known that foods with a high content of sodium increase blood pressure).

Additionally, some compounds present in apples, more precisely in their skin, have antihypertensive properties and are useful for lowering blood pressure. Quercetin and proanthocyanidin lower blood pressure by inhibiting “the enzyme that converts angiotensin” (an enzyme that increases blood pressure, causing vasoconstriction).

Eat right!