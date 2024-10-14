Calle de Sevilla is a short street in the Centro district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, in the Cortes neighbourhood and very close to Puerta del Sol.

It runs south-north between Plaza de Canalejas and Calle de Alcalá. It was previously called Calle Ancha de los Peligros (which has led to the popular abbreviated form Calle de los Peligros being confused with Calle de la Virgen de los Peligros, formerly Calle Angosta de los Peligros).

In 1846, the popular and well-known Café Suizo was established at the end of this street, just opposite the Fornos on the other side of Calle Alcalá. In 1902 and 1906, the Banco Hispano Americano building was built on the adjacent site, with its main façade facing Plaza de Canalejas. Another building that formed the street was the Palacio de la Equitativa. This real estate operation at the end of the 19th century put an end to the famous Pasaje del Iris that linked Calle Alcalá and Carrera de San Jerónimo. In the remains of this passage, the Café de Madrid was created (initially called Café de Iris).

At the beginning of the 20th century, this short street became a very busy road due to the opening of the Casino de Madrid and the Gran Peña nearby. On June 14, 1924, the Madrid Metro Sevilla station was opened with the first section of line 2 of the Madrid metro.

