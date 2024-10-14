The Carrera de San Jerónimo is a street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, Centro district, that runs between the Puerta del Sol and the Plaza de las Cortes (Palace of the Cortes of Spain). The street was called the “road of the Sun”. The street has two distinct sections, the first one leaves the eastern part of the Puerta del Sol, almost parallel to Calle de Alcalá until reaching Plaza de Canalejas, and from there it heads towards San Jerónimo el Real, ending the street in Plaza de las Cortes.

History

An old road or road to the monastery of the Jenónimos, on the other side of the orchards known as the Prado de los Jerónimos, the first buildings and the construction of a sewer in 1618 are already documented in the 16th century. One of the oldest was the convent of the Minims of La Victoria that reached from the Puerta del Sol to Calle de la Victoria.

The Hospital of San Pedro de los Italianos was also here, founded in 1538 and so called because it was a hostel and refuge for Italian travellers and immigrants. Towards the end of the street there were two old buildings, the Torrecilla de la Música, and a convent of Bernardine nuns of the Concepción, popularly known as the monastery of Pinto; both buildings were demolished during the confiscation of church property by Mendizábal.

The inn La Fontana de Oro became popular, a meeting place and political gathering place that Benito Pérez Galdós reflected in his novel La Fontana de Oro.

On the corner of the neighbouring Calle de la Victoria, the Hotel Embajadores prospered, and further down the street was the Hotel Rusia.

Neighbours

Perhaps the most illustrious of them was Francisco de Goya, who lived in a house owned by the Marchioness of Campollano between 1778 and 1779.

