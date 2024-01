San Jerónimo el Real is a Roman Catholic church from the early 16th-century in central Madrid (Spain). The church, which has undergone numerous remodelings and restorations over the centuries is the remaining structure of the Hieronymite monastery that once stood beside the royal palace of Buen Retiro, of which a portion now serves as the Prado museum. Ink and pencil drawing.

Look here for details about the author of the blog, Catalan artist, Joan Mañe Fort