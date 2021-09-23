International Motor Show in Barcelona will be held without the participation of leading brands – Volkswagen, Ferrari and Porsche

Automobile Barcelona, formerly known as the Barcelona International Motor Show, will return to business this September 30 to October 10 with its first edition in two last years.

A total of 23 different car manufacturers will take part in the fair that hopes to be a “great post-pandemic event,” said International Business director of Fira of Barcelona Ricard Zapatero.

There will be 20 fewer brands participating this year compared to 2019. Volkswagen, Ferrari, and Porsche are some of the makers who won’t be present this year.

According to Ricard Zapatero, “arriving here with a showroom with 23 car brands, the first in Europe after the pandemic and with 13 novelties is the story of a miracle”.

The trade show has invited Spanish king Felipe VI and Spanish president Pedro Sánchez to the inauguration event on September 30, but their attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.

The first two days of the show will be reserved for the press and professionals in the sector, and from October 2 the doors will be open to the general public.

It will not be necessary to provide a negative Covid-19 test or show the proof of vaccination to enter, as the Fira site is governed by the same rules as shopping centres. Organizers assure there is plenty of room to meet the maximum capacity and social distancing measures.