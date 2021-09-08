Andorra’s new Transport Code tightens traffic rules

Andorra has introduced the country’s new Transport Code to improve road safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Driving and using a mobile phone or any other mobile device at the same time is subject to a fine of EUR 300. Failure to use the seat belt by both the driver and passengers of the vehicle will be charged a fine of EUR 200.

As an innovation, traffic rules for personal vehicles have been introduced. For example, driving on sidewalks, squares, gardens and other areas exclusively for pedestrians is subject to a fine of EUR 60. The personal vehicle is regarded as a vehicle powered exclusively by electric motors, without a seat, with one or more wheels, designed and built to move one person at speeds exceeding 6 km / h and a maximum of 25 km / h. Owners cannot transport another person and cargo, as well as use headphones or any other sound device.

Personal vehicles must have a liability insurance contract with an insurance company authorized to operate in Andorra.

For drunk driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.51 g / l to 0.8 g / l, a fine of EUR 400 is charged, and for exceeding the norm of 0.8 g / l – EUR 600.

Users traveling on public roads with motorized personal vehicles must wear special clothing or reflective accessories and a safety helmet.