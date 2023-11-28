All year long, aviation professionals get involved in the association “Les Hommes de L’Air” and work to raise awareness about men’s health issues. Some of their key prevention efforts address prostate cancer (the most common cancer among men), testicular cancer (the most lethal cancer among young men), and suicide (which is disproportionately male).

During “Movember” – the annual event during the month of November dedicated to men’s health – the association mobilizes around a major awareness campaign. Since 2018, Air France has been proud to support this initiative by lending logistical support.

This year, 33 special Air France flights were organized. Cabin crew and ground staff belonging to “Les Hommes de l’Air” donned their signature mustaches and bowties to spread awareness to customers across the Company’s network. Destinations included Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Pau, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bologna, Venice, Warsaw, Point-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France and Cayenne. Transavia and HOP! also partnered with the association to further expand the campaign’s reach.

Collectible keychains were sold on board all these flights. All proceeds from sales will be donated to “Les Hommes de L’Air”, with a portion going to the Centre Prévention du Suicide Paris (CPS Paris). Moreover, “Les Hommes de L’Air” recently signed a partnership with CPS Paris to pilot a public awareness campaign that aims to promote effective prevention measures regarding men’s mental health, especially suicide.