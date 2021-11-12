World Press Photo 2021 returns to Barcelona

The World Press Photo exhibition returns to Barcelona to highlight some of the finest work of photographers and photojournalists from around the world over the past year.

Barcelona’s Contemporary Cultural Centre (CCCB) plays host to the exhibition from November 11 to December 12 and tickets are already available. The 2021 exhibition displays the best photographs taken from the previous year, 2020.

This year’s edition saw 4,315 photographers from 113 countries submit a total of 74,470 images to the competition.

In all, 45 photographers from 28 countries were awarded.

The main theme of this year’s exhibition is related to the “visible and invisible crises” that arose from the pandemic. To see this, there is no better example than this year’s World Press Photo of the Year, which went to Danish photographer Mads Nissen.

His image of 85-year-old Rosa Luzia Lunardi being embraced by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza at the Viva Bem care home in São Paulo, Brazil was chosen as the photo of the year.

The hug was Lunardi’s first in five months as millions of Brazilians were separated from their families as the country gripped with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other main themes include the climate crisis and social justice movements.

