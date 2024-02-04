Bormio, 3 February 2024 – Successful day at the office for the younger generation of Spanish skimo athletes, that grabbed three of the four gold medals of the 2024 ISMF Bormio Youth World Cup. Laia Selles (ESP, U18 Women), Julia Pujol (ESP, U18 Men), Biel Pujol (ESP, U20 Men) and Eva Matejovicova (CZE, U20 Women) performed at their best on the course that Will be the scenario for the debut of the ski mountaineering at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games in 2026.

Laia Selles was once again unstoppable in the U18 women category. The young Spaniard, current European champion on Sprint, Vertical and Individual, dominated the qualification, her semi final and the final, adding another gold medal to her already extensive collection quite easily. Behind her, two Swiss girls, Lynn Pollinger and Enya Summermatter, accompanied Selles on the podium. Two other Spaniards made it to the final, Aina Garreta, who finished in fourth place, while Erola Rocias was fifth, and Vanessa Marca (ITA) rounded up the top six.

On the younger category for the Men’s, U18, Julia Pujol (ESP) delivered another great show, also winning his qualifying round, his heat, semi final and final, four consecutive races and the only U18 who stopped the clock under three minutes. At the final, Arno Mooser (SUI) and Umberto Ferrazza (ITA) were second and third respectively, while another Spaniard, Inigo Velazquez, took the bittersweet chocolate medal. Marek Foltyn (CZE) was fifth and Enricco Pellegrini (ITA) the sixth.

On the Men’s U20 race, it was Julia Pujol’s older brother, Biel Pujol, who dominated the race from the beginning, to claim his first victory at the Youth World Cup. He was followed on the finish line by Erik Canovi (ITA), while Italy also managed to have a third man on the podium, Hermann Debertolis, who took the bronze medal. Max Palmitjavilla (AND), Jules Raybaud (FRA) and Mael Brun (FRA) rounded the top six.

The women’s U20 category saw the bronze medallist at the recent European Championships, Eva Matejovicova, claiming the victory on a thrilling descent on the icy slope of Bormio. Is the first major victory of her young category. Silver was for Louise Trincaz (FRA), and Lea Ancion (AND) finished in the third place. Clizia Vallet (ITA), Louise Rigaud (FRA) and Berta Guitart (ESP) were fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.