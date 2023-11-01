The TGV M, the future INOUI TGV, from Alstom’s Avelia Horizon range, is entering a new phase of testing. Ordered by SNCF Voyageurs for 115 trainsets at a cost of around 3.5 billion euros, it represents the 5th generation of TGVs and the realisation of a historic industrial and innovation project between SNCF Voyageurs and the French designer and manufacturer Alstom. It will be rolled out over ten years, starting in 2025, with the first trains running on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille line.

Since June 2023, pre-validation tests have moved to the French national railway network (Réseau Ferré National). They will last until December 2023. They consist of testing and, if necessary, adjusting the train’s operation, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 320 km/h.