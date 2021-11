According to the Department of Statistics of the Government of Andorra, the average price per square meter of apartments in Andorra increased by + 4.3% compared to the third quarter of 2020 (2,676.9 euros per square meter in 2021 vs 2,566.8 euros per square meter in 2020).

Meanwhile, the Department of Statistics notes a 23.6% growth in real estate transactions in 2021 compared to the third quarter of last year.