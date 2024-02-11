With victory in the giant slalom in the Soldeu sector of Grandvalira (Andorra), Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami added 100 points to take the lead of the Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup from American Mikaela Shiffrin, a great skier absent in Andorra due to injury.

Lara Gut-Behrami, despite being ninth in the first run finished with the fastest time of 1:59.27. Second place, just one hundredth of a second behind the Swiss, went to New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, while bronze went to Amelia Josephine Hurt (USA), who was a surprise of the day, taking her first podium in GS in her skiing career.

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Nehrami won the first round of the Women’s Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Soldeu.

How do you feel after the competition?

I am very happy with the victory. The feelings were both good and not too good. I fought in the first race, but I made mistakes. That’s why I was more aggressive in the second race. The snow is difficult here and I had to fight.

What does the victory in Andorra mean to you?

I won the European Championships here and my coach is also related to Andorra.

You beat Mikaela Shiffrin with your victory in Soldeu…

Mikaela didn’t participate. So let’s wait for the end of the season. I don’t want any illusions. Before we talk about winning this year, it’s important to be not only the fastest, but also to be healthy. The snow is hard and I don’t want to get injured.