New Year’s Eve Dinner
- Oyster with ponzu sauce and shrimp wonton
- New Year’s nem “For luck in 2024”
- Assorted dim sum
- Andorra beef dumplings (jiaozi) with half-cooked duck foie gras
- Truffle edamame
- Siu mai green of shrimp and chicken with balls
- Xiao long bao of Iberian pork with broth and crusts
Starters
- Fried gourmet peas and prawn tails
- Haikou ravioli with traditional bouillabaisse fish soup
- Vegetable noodles, poached egg, mushrooms with fresh truffle shavings
Main courses
- Scallops with mushrooms and bamboo sauce
- Our famous Peking duck with raw vegetables and Hoisin sauce
Desserts
- Milfeuille with tropical lychee cream and canton nuts with nougat ice cream
- Wines, cava and water “500 drops”
- New Year confetti
Price per person 105 euros
Booking by WhatsApp 658 850
Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602
Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella
*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform your waiters in advance