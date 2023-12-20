Restaurant Xīnkǔ : New Year’s Eve Dinner

New Year’s Eve Dinner

  • Oyster with ponzu sauce and shrimp wonton
  • New Year’s nem “For luck in 2024”
  • Assorted dim sum
  • Andorra beef dumplings (jiaozi) with half-cooked duck foie gras
  • Truffle edamame
  • Siu mai green of shrimp and chicken with balls
  • Xiao long bao of Iberian pork with broth and crusts

Starters

  • Fried gourmet peas and prawn tails
  • Haikou ravioli with traditional bouillabaisse fish soup
  • Vegetable noodles, poached egg, mushrooms with fresh truffle shavings

Main courses

  • Scallops with mushrooms and bamboo sauce
  • Our famous Peking duck with raw vegetables and Hoisin sauce

Desserts

  • Milfeuille with tropical lychee cream and canton nuts with nougat ice cream
  • Wines, cava and water “500 drops”

 

  • New Year confetti

Price per person 105 euros

 

Booking by WhatsApp 658 850

Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602

Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella

*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform your waiters in advance

