New Year’s Eve Dinner

Oyster with ponzu sauce and shrimp wonton

New Year’s nem “For luck in 2024”

Assorted dim sum

Andorra beef dumplings (jiaozi) with half-cooked duck foie gras

Truffle edamame

Siu mai green of shrimp and chicken with balls

Xiao long bao of Iberian pork with broth and crusts

Starters

Fried gourmet peas and prawn tails

Haikou ravioli with traditional bouillabaisse fish soup

Vegetable noodles, poached egg, mushrooms with fresh truffle shavings

Main courses

Scallops with mushrooms and bamboo sauce

Our famous Peking duck with raw vegetables and Hoisin sauce

Desserts

Milfeuille with tropical lychee cream and canton nuts with nougat ice cream

Wines, cava and water “500 drops”

New Year confetti

Price per person 105 euros

Booking by WhatsApp 658 850

Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602

Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella

*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform your waiters in advance