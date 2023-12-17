Xīnkǔ restaurant: business lunch on weekdays

Nem with soya sauce

Steamed pork buns (baozi) with lychee flavour

Cantonese rice with delicacies

Mifan with fried vegetables

Chicken chop in sauce

Sweet and Sour pork

Peking duck (extra 9,95€)

Shrimps in curry (extra 8,50 €)

You can choose one dish from each group

Choice of dessert (ask for Ramses)

Price includes a glass of wine, water or soft drink

Base price: 19,95 € per person

Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella

Booking by WhatsApp 658 850

Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602

*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform the waiters in advance