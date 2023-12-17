Xīnkǔ restaurant: business lunch on weekdays

  Sponsored, Where to eat or best restaurants of the Pyrenees

Xīnkǔ restaurant: business lunch on weekdays

  • Nem with soya sauce
  • Steamed pork buns (baozi) with lychee flavour
  • Cantonese rice with delicacies
  • Mifan with fried vegetables
  • Chicken chop in sauce
  • Sweet and Sour pork
  • Peking duck (extra 9,95€)
  • Shrimps in curry (extra 8,50 €)

You can choose one dish from each group

Choice of dessert (ask for Ramses)

Price includes a glass of wine, water or soft drink

Base price: 19,95 € per person

Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella

Booking by WhatsApp 658 850

Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602

*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform the waiters in advance

Restaurant Xīnkǔ : New Year’s Eve Dinner

23rd Culinary Festival takes place in Andorra this weekend

28th Gastronómica Show in Andorra – this year’s invited Cuisine of the World is Japanese

Francis Paniego, owner of two Michelin stars and “suns of Guia Repsol,” will become the new gastronomic consultant of an Andorran restaurant

Arrosseria Andorra – a cozy home restaurant in the historical center of Andorra la Vella

Read more: Sponsored ...