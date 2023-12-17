Xīnkǔ restaurant: business lunch on weekdays
- Nem with soya sauce
- Steamed pork buns (baozi) with lychee flavour
- Cantonese rice with delicacies
- Mifan with fried vegetables
- Chicken chop in sauce
- Sweet and Sour pork
- Peking duck (extra 9,95€)
- Shrimps in curry (extra 8,50 €)
You can choose one dish from each group
Choice of dessert (ask for Ramses)
Price includes a glass of wine, water or soft drink
Base price: 19,95 € per person
Address: Cap del Carrer, 1 (former Versailles Restaurant), Andorra la Vella
Booking by WhatsApp 658 850
Tel. 821 331; mob. 324 602
*In case of allergies or intolerances, please inform the waiters in advance