Portonovo is a seaside city in the parish of Adigna, in the municipality of Sanxenxo, province of Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain.

The city is a popular part of the Rías Baixas costa of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Located in the Ría de Pontevedra, its climate is mild in winter and warm and sunny in summer. This is important for tourism, which is currently the economic engine of the town, since it increases its population in the summer season considerably.

Main attractions

Santa Catalina church: Small and simple stone construction, with a single nave with a rectangular floor plan, in which the belfry that rises above the church stands out, adorned with two pinnacles and finished in a cross.

The main façade is also adorned with two small pinnacles, one on each side. It is located in the highest part of the town, around it all the streets are downhill. Attached to it is the San Roque playground. The sacristy is attached to the rear façade, also with a rectangular floor plan. It is dedicated to Santa Catalina.

From this chapel the patron processions leave in the August festivities. Behind the altar are the images of the town’s patrons: San Roque and St. Catalina.

Main beaches

Portonovo beach: Also known as Baltar beach (it is the one with the longest length) and separated from Silgar beach by Punta del Vicaño. Behind this beach there is a green area, located between two promenades, one of them made of wood.

Caneliñas beach: Small beach, where “la Covasa” is located, a stretch of water between two rocks on one of the edges of the beach and that empties completely when the tide goes out.

Canelas beach: After Caneliñas and leaving Punta del Seame behind, you will find this beach of considerable size.

All of them have the European blue flag distinctive.

Ports

Main Port: It is the largest in Portonovo and the best in the Sanxenxo municipality. It is the main fishing port of the municipality, since it has boats that are dedicated to low and medium height fishing.

Its fish market is one of the economic engines of the town. It has three industrial warehouses where, among other things, fishing nets are woven and entangled. It has three cranes for loading and unloading ships, one of them mobile. The pier was razed by storms and rebuilt up to three times in the 60s and 70s.

In its area closest to the town there is a parking lot where the celebration of the patron saint festivities is common.

Muelle del Chasco: smaller than the previous one, it is the marina of Portonovo. It is attached to the Portonovo beach and at its end is the Portonovo Yacht Club.

How to get to?

The nearest airport to Portonovo is Vigo (VGO) Airport which is 24.1 km away. Other nearby airports include Santiago de Compostela (SCQ) (63.6 km), A Coruña (LCG) (106.2 km) and Porto (OPO) (129.8 km).

Distance by car: