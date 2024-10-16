Plaza de Lavapiés (Madrid)

Lavapiés Square is an open space in the winding layout of the Lavapiés in MadridCommunity of Madrid, Spain, in the Embajadores neighbourhood of the Centro district.

The streets Argumosa, Ave María, de la Fe, Lavapiés, Olivar, Sombrerete, Tribulete and Valencia converge in the current square.

Ramón Mesonero Romanos considers it “the Puerta del Sol of the Avapiés district, as it used to be written”, and quotes these verses written by Nicolás Fernández de Moratín, for the small square that with such titles had been “emblematizing the indigenous population of Madrid at the bottom of the social scale”.

