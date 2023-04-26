PEUGEOT continues the international launch of the new 408, presenting its Chinese model, the 408X, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition from 18 to 27 April. The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, a concept car illustrating PEUGEOT’s vision of the future, is also on display in Shanghai, for the first time in Asia.

A car with global ambitions, the new 408X demonstrates the creativity of PEUGEOT’s designers and engineers who have delivered, at the top end of the C-segment, a fastback silhouette that is unprecedented both in the history of the brand and in the current global automotive market. In China and Asia, just like in Europe, the PEUGEOT 408X is the first of its kind.

The PEUGEOT 408X is also a testament to the excellence of PEUGEOT engineering. With the latest generation of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit, the 408X ignites the emotions generated by cutting-edge technologies dedicated to driving excitement and instinctive use.

The PEUGEOT 408X is produced at PEUGEOT Dongfeng’s factory in Chengdu, in central China. Marketed in the country since January.

At Auto Shanghai 2023, PEUGEOT is also exhibiting the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT for the first time in Asia. Unveiled as a world premiere at CES in Las Vegas this past January, and subsequently presented in Europe, this concept car is a realistic expression of PEUGEOT’s optimistic vision of the future. With a whole new design language that exalts its feline and attractive attitude, its revolutionary interior and its promise of unprecedented driving sensations, the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT heralds a new era and embodies the brand’s vision for its future electric vehicles.

Linda Jackson, CEO of the PEUGEOT brand, spoke at Auto Shanghai 2023 : “The PEUGEOT 408X and the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT perfectly demonstrate PEUGEOT’s capacity for innovation and are a brilliant illustration of the brand’s three values: Allure, Emotion, Excellence. With their spectacular design, their allure, these two vehicles will showcase PEUGEOT in a new light that is particularly appealing to Chinese customers.”

*The new PEUGEOT 408 is named the 408X in China because the PEUGEOT range in the country already includes a model called the 408.