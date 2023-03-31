On June 1, 2023 the Unitary Patent project will come into effect, allowing patent applications to be submitted in one country and be respected across Europe

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees   /   

On June 1, 2023 the Unitary Patent project will come into effect, allowing patent applications to be submitted in one country and be respected across Europe. However, Spain will not be among the countries joining this agreement.

The Spanish government has ruled out taking part as the process does not allow patent applications to be submitted in Spanish, as English, French, and German are the only languages allowed to apply for a patent.

Catalonia leads the charts in patent applications made from Spain in 2022, as the European Patent Office (EPO) annual report unveiled on Tuesday shows.

A total of 604 applications were submitted from the territory, 31.4% of Spain’s overall. However, the number of patents fell 7.4% compared to last year’s figures.

Among applications from Catalonia, the education and research centers, Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the University of Barcelona (UB) submitted the most, with 15 and 12 respectively.

Once again, the scientific and health-related industries were the most active. There were 66 patent applications for medical technology, 63 in the pharmaceutical field, and 57 for biotechnology.

These figures show the “industrial” Catalan tradition and the importance of the pharmaceutical industry in the territory, as “this sector is the leader in patent applications in Spain, and is mainly based in Catalonia,” Luis Berenguer, the spokesperson of the EPO, said.

Following Catalonia, Madrid submitted 410 patent applications and the Basque Country was third out of Spain with 255 patent applications.

Overall, Spain submitted 1,925 patent applications to the EPO in 2022, its second-highest figure in history, after reaching 1,945 in 2021.

The University of Barcelona and the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia designed a device that predicts the effectiveness of cancer treatment

Airbus Humanity Lab announces development of wheelchairs for France’s national para-athletes

Catalonia tighted water restrictions, which sees limits on agricultural, industrial, recreational, and personal use

Catalonia to increase the number of places in Catalan courses

The likelihood of academies of science recognising the work of women researchers is improving

Microbial health of beehives improves the more natural their location is

Read more: Business and Economy ...