Moraira is a small coastal town in Spain, part of Teulada (also known as Teulada-Moraira) municipality, in the Marina Alta comarca (Valencian Community), 80 km north of Alicante and 100 km south of Valencia.

It’s a popular part of the Costa Blanca of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

The town is located adjacent to the neighbouring village of El Portet and both communities form a tourist resort strip, with 8 km of coastline backed by mountains and vineyards.

In 1969 the American writer Chester Bomar Himes settled near Moraira, in the same municipality of Teulada, where he lived until his death in 1984.

Main attractions

The Cap d’Or watchtower and Moraira Castle are the main tourist attractions of the town. The small 18th century Castillo de Moraira once served as the city’s defensive structure. Today, you can enjoy a wonderful view of the harbor, the beach and the deep blue sea from there.

Beaches

Cala Moraig cove has been named as one of the best beaches on the Costa Blanca.

Portet Beach is considered the most picturesque beach in the town.

Platgetes Beach is made up in part of rocky shelves and a sandy bay.

Transport

The RN332 provincial highway connects it with Teulada town. Motorway – The AP-7 Motorway Interchange Nº 63 (Valencia, Alicante, Calpe, Benissa, Teulada) is three km from Teulada.

Nearest airports: Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, 90 km, and Valencia (Manises) 120 km.

The railway station at Teulada Town is served by the narrow-gauge service between Denia and Alicante.

and Alicante. Bus Services – La Unión de Benissa provide every hour service (Alicante-Valencia).

Shopping

Moraira Market – is held every Friday morning and is located just behind the town, in the large car parking zone.

Restaurants

There is one Michelin list restaurant in Moraira: Sand, Avenida de la Paz 24, 31 – 53 EUR • International cuisine.

Main information

Area: 6 sq. km

Coordinates: 38°41′17″N 0°08′04″E

Population: 1612

Languages: Spanish, Valencian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

