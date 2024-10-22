Denia (in Valencian and, officially, Dénia) is a city of the Valencian Community, Spain, located on the northern coast of the province of Alicante. It is the capital of the region of Marina Alta, also known as Marchesado de Denia. It had 42 166 inhabitants (2021), but in summer its population can quintuplicate, arriving at 200 000.

On December 11, 2015, it was declared a creative city of Gastronomy by UNESCO.

Since the 1960s, tourism becomes the main economic sector of Denia compensating the disappearance of most industries and causing an accelerated urbanization.

Denia is the northernmost part of the Costa Blanca of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Tourism and main attractions

The city is located in a bay or natural harbor at the foot of the Montgó and shows us ancient neighborhoods such as Les Roques or El de Baix La Mar, the streets that fall from the castle remind us the time of the Arabs.

The most interesting museums and monuments are:

Ancient shipyards. XVI century, modified in the XVIII.

Town hall. Neo classic. Building formed by 6 half-point arches.

Neighborhoods:

Barrio Baix La Mar: Ancient Fishermen’s neighborhood.

Les Roques neighborhood: next to the castle.

Street of the Marqués de Campo. It is one of the main streets. Mall of the city, with a large number of shops and restaurants. In summer it is a pedestrian street.

Fortified House of Benitzaina. Declared having cultural interest (BIC).

Caseta del pare: example of rural architecture, from the 17th century.

Convent of the Agustins. XVI and XVII centuries.

Churches:

Church of the Assumption. Valencian Baroque of the XVIII.

Church of San Antonio. XVI and XVII centuries. Remodeled in the 18th century.

Church and convent of Our Lady of Loreto, XVI century. Founded by the augustine nuns in 1604.

Church of Jesus Poor

Church of San Mateo de la Jara

Deposits:

Of the Almadraba: Roman sea village typical of the 4th centuries of the IV D. C.

Of the Alto de Benimaquía: Iberian Archaic and Plenary populated (sixth century to the third century A. C.) located in El Montgó.

Peak of the Eagle: Iberian town (First century to the 1st century A. C.) Located in El Montgó.

The castle:

Built by the Moors in a hill (or tossal) on previous buildings. It is a municipal property since 1952. It houses the archaeological museum, an important witness of local history. It has been rehabilitated and is currently disponible throughout the year. Below it passes a tunnel that connects the urbanized area of ​​the beach with the center of the city.

Towers:

Almadraba tower (or palmar): Guita tower who has suffered a debatable restoration.

Torre del Gerro (vase): Tower watcher with a trunk body that by its shape gives it name (vase). The coat of arms of Charles V (Holy Roman Emperor) stands out.

Tower of Carras: important set of defensive buildings. Currently of private property.

Beaches

Denia has a coast of 20 km. The beaches of the north are spacious and sand. In the south rocky coves dominate. It has two beaches areas: Lеs Marinas and Lеs Rotas.

Within its numerous beaches, there are some that deserve to be outstanding:

The area of Les Marines has the most sandy beaches: Les Deveses, L’Almadraba, Els Molins, Les Bovetes, Les Marines, Albaranes and Punta del Raset.

The area of Les Rotes is characterized by its numerous coves (most stone) and the seafront (Cassiana Marineta, the trampolí, the Punta Negra, Les Arenetes, La Cala).

Shopping

Dénia is a shopping paradise. You will find shops of all kinds, several of them unique in the city and of local tradition. Among the shops of Dénia, those located in Calle Loreto and Marqués de Campos are the best known and visited. It is also interesting to go shopping in the streets Diana, Cándida Carbonell, La Mar and Carlos Sentí, the area where the municipal market is also located.

Restaurants

There are five Michelin list restaurants in Denia:

Quique Dacosta, Rascassa 1, 210 EUR • Creative (THREE STARS!)

Peix & Brases, Plaza de Benidorm 16, 45 – 70 EUR • Mediterranean Cuisine, Modern Cuisine

El Raset, Bellavista 7, 29 – 49 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

El Baret de Miquel, Historiador Palau 1, 30 – 40 EUR • Mediterranean Cuisine

Aticcook, Camí de la Bota 13, 55 EUR • Creative, Mediterranean Cuisine

Transport

Nearest airport: Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport

Denia communicates, through the N-332 national road and through the AP-7 E-15 (Motorway of the Mediterranean) (Exit 62). It also has a bus station.

It has a single line railway station; Belonging to Line 9 Denia – Benidorm – Alicante of the Metropolitan Tram of Alicante; of F.G.V. (Trenet de la Marina).

It has maritime communication with the Balearic Islands: Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Formentera.

It also has an urban bus network called Denibus that has five lines that connect the areas farthest from the center with this it. The lines are:

L1. Harbor-Las Broken

L2. Puerto-Las Marinas

L3. Puerto-Les Deveses

L4. Port-Hospital (La Jara)

L5. Toscamar (Xàbia)

From Valencia 1 hr 16 min (105 km) via AP-7

1 hr 16 min (105 km) via AP-7 From Madrid 4 hr 33 min (452 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 66 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 38°50′25″N 0°06′31″E

Population: 42 827 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish, Catalan

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

