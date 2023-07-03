Macintosh XL is a modified version of the Apple Lisa personal computer made by Apple Computer. In the Macintosh XL configuration, the computer shipped with MacWorks XL, a Lisa program that allowed 64 K Macintosh ROM emulation.
An identical machine was previously sold as Lisa 2/10 with the Lisa OS only.
Manufacturer: Apple Computer, Inc.
Years of production: January 1 (1985) — April 29 (1985)
Price: $3,995 (equivalent to $10,870 in 2019)
Operating system: MacWorks XL / System 2.0
CPU: Motorola 68000 @ 5 MHz
Memory: 512 KB RAM
Apple museum (Moscow, Russia)