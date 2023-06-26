The Intel MDS-231 analyzer system was a computer system primarily used to design other computer systems with MDS standing for Microcomputer Development System.

The Intel MDS 80 system was a computer system primarily used to design other computer systems with MDS standing for Microcomputer Development System.

These could be argued to be the first personal computers and ran the ISIS Operating System.

Many microcomputer makes and models could run some version of the CP/M disk operating system. Eight-bit computers running CP/M 80 were built around an Intel 8080/85, Zilog Z80, or compatible CPU (for CP/M-80). CP/M 86 ran on the Intel 8086 and 8088.

Whilst most modern microprocessor development was on the PC for home use, in the early eighties when many of these systems were developed, the dedicated Microprocessor Development System (MDS) was the dominant development platform on large industrial size projects, they would be used to accompany VAX or PDP11 hosts.

In simple terms, the MDS were 8080-based computers whose purpose was to host the assemblers, compilers and emulators that were used to create new applications.

The Intel Series II and III, a.k.a. the “blue box” were by far the most common, with the 8088-based Series IV being something of a latecomer.